Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Rises By 100.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.44. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In other news, Director Frank Czeschin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $74,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,121.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

FSFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

