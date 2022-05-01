Short Interest in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declines By 50.1%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a decline of 50.1% from the March 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,077,000 after acquiring an additional 68,532 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,065,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 212,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.10.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

First Merchants Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

