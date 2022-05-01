Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW) Decreases By 55.6%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DRMAW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 12,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,111. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.70.

