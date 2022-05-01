Short Interest in Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Decreases By 45.6%

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Datasea stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Datasea stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,078. The stock has a market cap of $69.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Datasea has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. Datasea had a negative return on equity of 233.06% and a negative net margin of 79.04%.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datasea in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

