Short Interest in Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Declines By 55.1%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $1.237 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

