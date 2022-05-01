Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Drops By 59.1%

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 31st total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RQI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,310. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,388,000 after purchasing an additional 236,945 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 631,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 607,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

