Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declines By 52.3%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. China Shenhua Energy has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of research firms have commented on CSUAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

