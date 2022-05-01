Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 77,403 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,403 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $6,429,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. 6,856,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

