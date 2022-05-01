Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 70,355 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,355 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 9.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 82,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,195,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,796,904. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

