Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 36,251 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,251 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMBA traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $82.08. The company had a trading volume of 329,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average is $147.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

