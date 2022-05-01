Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,638 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,950,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after buying an additional 964,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 827,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after buying an additional 724,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,611,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,754,041. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

