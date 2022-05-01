Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,252 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Aflac by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,664 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 51.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $57.28. 5,062,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

