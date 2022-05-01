Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 22,204 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

HRL traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,174. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.