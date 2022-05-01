Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 21,256 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,256 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,847,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,718. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.87%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.