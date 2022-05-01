Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 19,983 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $68.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,110,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,970. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

