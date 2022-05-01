Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784,465 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

