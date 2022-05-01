Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,326,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,789,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,835,000 after acquiring an additional 739,511 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,992,000 after acquiring an additional 642,869 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,155,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 86,315 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,614,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,454. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

