Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 236,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 151.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in Qorvo by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 67,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRVO traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. 1,376,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KGI Securities lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

