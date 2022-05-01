Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 51,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 21,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $9.59 on Friday, hitting $432.12. 1,479,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.95 and its 200 day moving average is $388.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.