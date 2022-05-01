Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,446 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 4,299,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,912. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.97.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

