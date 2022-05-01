Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.14.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $251.13. 3,225,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

