Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 55 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $15.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,277.53. The stock had a trading volume of 138,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,668. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,225.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,356.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,462.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

In related news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total transaction of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.