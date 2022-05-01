Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 3,896 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $1,073,466 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $11.50 on Friday, reaching $218.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,128. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.85 and a 1 year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

