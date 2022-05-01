Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 34,218 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,218 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. 70,726,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,566,700. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

