Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 1,616 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of VRSN traded down $29.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.69. 2,316,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.44 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $131,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

