Shell Asset Management Co. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,456. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,005 shares of company stock worth $4,679,904 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

