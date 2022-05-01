Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,014 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 13.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 41.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 986,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

BMO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,437. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.049 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

