Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,740,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,288,000 after buying an additional 348,257 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.52. 8,777,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,352,555. The company has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average of $85.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

