Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

Shares of DLR traded down $5.38 on Friday, reaching $146.12. 2,383,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.10 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

