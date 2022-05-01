Shell Asset Management Co. Has $17.18 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $17,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,382,000 after acquiring an additional 132,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $66.70. 955,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,104. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $62.32 and a one year high of $96.49.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

