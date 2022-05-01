Shell Asset Management Co. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Amgen by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 174,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,159,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,029,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,127. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.40. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.81. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

