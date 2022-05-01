Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.09 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $8.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,693,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,843,532. The company has a market cap of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.99% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

