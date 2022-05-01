Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,990,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,325 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Li Auto by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,836,000 after acquiring an additional 662,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,580,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LI shares. started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.01.

LI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 8,056,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,648. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.60 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.