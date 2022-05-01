Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,265 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $124.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,867,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,465. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.