Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Waters by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waters by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.02. The stock had a trading volume of 705,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $288.32 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.29 and its 200 day moving average is $332.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

