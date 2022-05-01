Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,047 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.93. 24,872,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,927,011. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

