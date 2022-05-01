Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 6,044 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. 3,599,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,450. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.