Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 3,453 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after buying an additional 34,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.16. 3,388,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

