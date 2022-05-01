Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 27,605 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,605 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.39% of Viasat worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viasat by 240.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,382,000 after buying an additional 317,286 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,071,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Viasat by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 111,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $36.81. 426,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

