Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 1,053 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after acquiring an additional 607,494 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $144,078,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $88,144,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 578,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,011,000 after purchasing an additional 157,389 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.63. 995,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,097. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $278.00 and a one year high of $485.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.41. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.