Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,344,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,989,000 after purchasing an additional 296,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.62. 2,806,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,402. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

