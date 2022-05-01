Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 23,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

TRV stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $171.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,983. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day moving average is $166.68. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,766 shares of company stock worth $27,909,998. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

