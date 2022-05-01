Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 8,020 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

MRVL stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,136,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,692. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $2,172,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

