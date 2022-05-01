Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,003 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,452,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,511,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Assurant by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $5,755,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after buying an additional 33,228 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.88. 480,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

