Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 2,441 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.94. 1,766,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

