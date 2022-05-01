Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 21,974 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.07% of Cerner worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $185,871,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6,666.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,391,000 after buying an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.64. 2,977,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

