SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in April

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SFS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
OTCMKTS:SFSLF remained flat at $$114.80 on Friday. SFS Group has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80.
SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.
