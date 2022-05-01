Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 243.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 462,991 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 403,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.