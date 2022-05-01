Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Service Co. International worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 29.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 29,771 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

