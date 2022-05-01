Sentinel Protocol Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $52.04 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

